Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 90,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.09. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

