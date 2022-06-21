Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 101,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 433.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 178,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

