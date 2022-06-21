Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

