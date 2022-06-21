Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 12,979 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 54,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 101.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,492 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

