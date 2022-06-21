Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stake Lowered by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.56% of Capital Southwest worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

