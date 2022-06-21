Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 57,006 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $10,064,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

