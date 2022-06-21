Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 63,190 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.55% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 116,353 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

