Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 67,212 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.33% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $486,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

