Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 48,268 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,096,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

MPW stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.