Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 27,455 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

