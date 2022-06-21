SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,807,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

