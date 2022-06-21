Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 3.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.49% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

