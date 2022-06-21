Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.81% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

