Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 13,143 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

