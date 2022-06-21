New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,945,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

