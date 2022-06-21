iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $23,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

