VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 619 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

