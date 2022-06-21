VERITY Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 307,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.