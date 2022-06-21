VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 455 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

