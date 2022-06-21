Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

