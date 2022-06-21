VERITY Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.1% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.