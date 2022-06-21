VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of HEFA opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

