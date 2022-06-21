Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,814 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $167.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $222.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

