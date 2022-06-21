Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Etsy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

