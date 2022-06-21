Arden Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Murphy USA by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

