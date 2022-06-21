Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

