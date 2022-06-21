Enhancing Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Enhancing Capital LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 1.4% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $176.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.07. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

