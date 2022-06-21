Arden Trust Co Has $517,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

