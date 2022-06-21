Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

