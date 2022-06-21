Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lessened by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

NASDAQ TER opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

