Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 420 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

