Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

