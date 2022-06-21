Norway Savings Bank Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

