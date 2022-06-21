Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 580.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 290,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

