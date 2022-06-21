Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after buying an additional 49,509 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $238,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

