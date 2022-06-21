Norway Savings Bank Has $346,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

