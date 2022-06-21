The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 592,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 76,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

