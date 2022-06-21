Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

