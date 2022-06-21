goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$100.84 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 15.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

