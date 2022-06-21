The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

