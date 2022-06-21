OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in OneMain were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

