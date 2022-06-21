Arden Trust Co Sells 319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,443,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

