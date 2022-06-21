Arden Trust Co Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HubSpot by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,652. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.49 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

