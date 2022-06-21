The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

