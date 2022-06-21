Arden Trust Co Sells 7,602 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $379,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

