Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $308,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,039.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,492 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

