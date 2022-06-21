Lamden Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $37,368.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

