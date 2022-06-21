Handshake (HNS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,273.00

Handshake (HNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $71,273.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.66 or 0.05448283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00250613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00562441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00078394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00580100 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 501,146,578 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

