renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $199,908.69 and approximately $37.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00655312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00496271 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

