DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1.17 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00655312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00496271 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.